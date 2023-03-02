Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $295.44 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $295.44 million and $3.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00071704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

