BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.60. 136,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 381,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
