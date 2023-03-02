BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.60. 136,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 381,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,449 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

