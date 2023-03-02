Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BIOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 112,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

