Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $314.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.77. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

