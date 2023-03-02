Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 386,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BFRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 270,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

