Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 386,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BFRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 270,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
