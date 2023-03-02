Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 196 shares.The stock last traded at $903.00 and had previously closed at $894.50.

Biglari Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $771.39 and a 200 day moving average of $695.58.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

