Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 24th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 168,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $193.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.71. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $19.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.