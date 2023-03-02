Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 24th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 168,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $193.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.71. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

