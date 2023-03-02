B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -506.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.