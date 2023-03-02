BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Up 4.4%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.96 and last traded at C$12.81. 297,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 256,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.55.

