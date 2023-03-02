Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.73 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.50 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,714. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.94.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Best Buy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.