Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

