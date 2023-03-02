Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

