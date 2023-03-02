Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $199.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

