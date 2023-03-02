Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
BMBN stock remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
