Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

BMBN stock remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Benchmark Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Benchmark Community Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on obtaining deposits, including demand, savings and certificates, and originating residential, installment, and business loans. The company was founded on March 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.