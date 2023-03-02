Belrium (BEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $23,388.33

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00010879 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $23,388.33 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

