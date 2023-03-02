Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 41,595 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,595 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

