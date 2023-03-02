Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 13,361 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

