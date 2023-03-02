Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $227.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

