Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XFLT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.