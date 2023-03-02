Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.