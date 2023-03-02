Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,785,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,583,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

