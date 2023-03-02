Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,616 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

