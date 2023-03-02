BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.73

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 370777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

