Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.33. 395,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,281. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

