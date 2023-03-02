Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($5.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.53) for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

BEAM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 526,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

