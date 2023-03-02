Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 270,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,309. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $75.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

