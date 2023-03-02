Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.