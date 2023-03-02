Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 6,300 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.77 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

