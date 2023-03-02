Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,601 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
