Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,601 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.