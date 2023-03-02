Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $672,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Wheaton Precious Metals

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.