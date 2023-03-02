Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $823,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.