Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $630,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,185,000 after buying an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,898,000 after buying an additional 8,783,736 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,477,000 after buying an additional 5,796,467 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

