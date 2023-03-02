Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.