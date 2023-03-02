Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 444,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $4,216,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

