Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 276.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

