Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 6,501 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $153,833,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 166.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

