Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 4,100 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after buying an additional 975,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 85,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

