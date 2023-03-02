Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 16,600 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Toast by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

