Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.66.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

