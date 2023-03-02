Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 273.0% in February

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BSRUF remained flat at 0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.18. Base Resources has a 12-month low of 0.11 and a 12-month high of 0.28.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

