Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $414.46

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.46 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 470.40 ($5.68). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 469.10 ($5.66), with a volume of 7,318,990 shares traded.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.54) to GBX 440 ($5.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.46) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.14) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 486 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.43 ($5.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 6,792.45%.

In related news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($51,896.89). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

