Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on B. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $42.40 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 169.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

