Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Barkby Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.69.

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

