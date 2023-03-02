Barclays Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $46.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

