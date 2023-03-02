Barclays Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,518 ($18.32) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,220 ($14.72) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,750 ($21.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PUK opened at $31.07 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

