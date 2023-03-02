Barclays Raises Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $30.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLD. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.80, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

