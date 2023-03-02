Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.65

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.65 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 175.42 ($2.12). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 174.64 ($2.11), with a volume of 76,013,096 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 581.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.72.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,333.33%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,785.47). In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,785.47). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($218,444.77). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

