Barclay Corbus Sells 5,643 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barclay Corbus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

