Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $506,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $230.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.