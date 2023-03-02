Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Motorola Solutions worth $322,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

